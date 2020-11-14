B. Riley Weighs in on Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

