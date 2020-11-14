B. Riley Weighs in on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

SBCF opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 241.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 47.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

