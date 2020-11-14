Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $80.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of PFSI opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $970,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,650 shares of company stock valued at $20,922,826 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $20,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

