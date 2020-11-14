Barclays Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $92.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.62, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

