Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTDPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.