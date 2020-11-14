Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

