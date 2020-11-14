BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BayCom by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BayCom by 15.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

