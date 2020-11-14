Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,812,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

