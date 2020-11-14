Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,573.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.