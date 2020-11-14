Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $616,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 434,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,963,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.69. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

