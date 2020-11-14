Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

BLPH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, insider Wassim Fares acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

