Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.16. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

