Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.13 ($103.69).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.