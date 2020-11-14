Berenberg Bank Raises Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 234

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

CAML opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. Central Asia Metals plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233 ($3.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

