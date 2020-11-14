Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.