Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,797,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

