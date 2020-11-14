Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,573.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,495.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

