Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $120.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.20 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,804 shares of company stock valued at $30,104,801. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $5,251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

