BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,673 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,772,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,372,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 223,150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

