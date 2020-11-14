BidaskClub Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

