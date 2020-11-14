BidaskClub Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COHR. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

