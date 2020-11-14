BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $730,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $9,069,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $816,000.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.