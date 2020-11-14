Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 21.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.74.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

