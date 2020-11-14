BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

BNTX stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioNTech by 933.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

