BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) President Buys $21,040.00 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) President Nik Singhal acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $142,275.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BKCC stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

