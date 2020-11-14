B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

