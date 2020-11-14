BMO Capital Markets Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $32.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of CAE opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

