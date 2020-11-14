BMO Capital Markets Boosts Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$5.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million and a P/E ratio of -63.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -739.29%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

