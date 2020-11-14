BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Price Target to $24.00

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

