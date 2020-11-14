BMO Capital Markets Raises CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$32.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.37. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 57.82. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$524.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.