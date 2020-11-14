Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

WIFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.90 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

