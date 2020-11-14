BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

BOKF stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $68,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

