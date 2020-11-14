Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BCEI stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $462.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 186,443 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,244,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

