Boqii (BQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BQ opened at $5.46 on Friday. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

