Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.93.

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday.

BLX opened at C$39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.54. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$43.32.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

