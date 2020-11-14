Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boralex stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

