Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 12.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 7,384,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,416,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. National Securities increased their target price on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

