Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.75. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.72.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

