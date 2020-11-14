Brenda Snell Sells 6,683 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brenda Snell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.34. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

