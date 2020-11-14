Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of BFAM opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $2,366,127. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 381.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.