BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.74.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $194,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

