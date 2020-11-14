Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 893,130 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,658,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.