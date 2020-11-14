Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 893,130 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,658,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.