Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of EW opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,664,881 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

