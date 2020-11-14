Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $108.50

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 113,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.