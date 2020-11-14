Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $38.70

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,798,000 after acquiring an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 172,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 744.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 211,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

