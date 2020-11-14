Brokerages Set Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target at $113.33

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

