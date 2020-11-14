Brokerages Set Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) PT at $32.75

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORE. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 63.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Core-Mark by 164.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORE stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

