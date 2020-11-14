Brokerages Set Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) PT at $4.63

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.08 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 387.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 62.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

