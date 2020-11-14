Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $26.44

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 126,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,574,000 after purchasing an additional 540,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

