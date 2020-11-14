Brokerages Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Target Price at $6.96

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several brokerages have commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.87 million, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

